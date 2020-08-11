Cruachan Recruits Celtachor Guitarist Dave Quinn

Irish folk metal legends Cruachan has announced that they have recruited guitarist Dave Quinn, of blackened folk metal outfit Celtachor, to their ranks. A message from Cruachan reads as follows:

"Please welcome our new guitarist, Dave Quinn, to Cruachan! Dave has been on the Folk Metal scene for many years in his band Celtachor. He's a total pro on the axe and we look forward to some crazy adventures together.

"(And Celtachor fans, don't worry, Dave assures me they're not going anywhere)"

Quinn becomes the third musician to join Cruachan this year, following former drummer Joe Farrell's return to the band as bassist and new violinist Audrey Trainor being added to the ranks last week.