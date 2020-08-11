Tad Morose Working On New Album; "Chapter X" To Be Re-Issued On Vinyl Next Week
Swedish progressive power metal band Tad Morose has revealed that they are currently in the studio working on their next album, which will most likely be released next year. This follows their tenth album, appropriately named, "Chapter X" which was released in June of 2018 to critical praise. "Chapter X" itself will be re-issued on vinyl on August 21st.
Stay tuned for more updates regarding the album.
