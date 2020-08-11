Theotoxin Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Prayer" From Upcoming New Album "Fragment : Erhabenheit"
Austrian black metal band Theotoxin premiere a new song and lyric video named "Prayer", taken from their impending new album "Fragment : Erhabenheit". The effort will be released on September 11th by AOP Records. The artwork was created by Jose Gabriel Sabogal.
Check out now "Prayer" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Intoxicated Premiere New Song & Video "Walled"
- Next Article:
Iron Maiden Etc. Producer Martin Birch Dead at 71
0 Comments on "Theotoxin Premiere New Song & Lyric Video 'Prayer'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.