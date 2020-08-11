Theotoxin Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Prayer" From Upcoming New Album "Fragment : Erhabenheit"

Austrian black metal band Theotoxin premiere a new song and lyric video named "Prayer", taken from their impending new album "Fragment : Erhabenheit". The effort will be released on September 11th by AOP Records. The artwork was created by Jose Gabriel Sabogal.

