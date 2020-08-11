Intoxicated Premiere New Song & Video 'Walled'

Florida thrash metal outfit Intoxicated premiere a new song and music video called "Walled", taken from their upcoming new EP of the same name. The outing will see the light of day on August 28 via Seeing Red.

Check out now "Walled" below.

Says the band of the video:

“We filmed the video for ‘Walled’ at a D.R.I. show we played. We knew it’d be bat-shit crazy so we gave the camera operator a helmet and an Adderal/Valium cocktail.”