Svabhavat Premiere New Track "Aghori, Flame of Knowledge" From Upcoming Debut Album "Black Mirror Reflection"
Svabhavat premiere a new track titled "Aghori, Flame of Knowledge", taken from their upcoming debut album "Black Mirror Reflection", which will be released on October 30 by Eisenwald. The cover artwork was created by Misanthropic-Art.
Check out now "Aghori, Flame of Knowledge" below.
