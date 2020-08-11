A Pretext to Human Suffering Premiere The Title Track Upcoming New EP "Rotting Sanctum"

A Pretext to Human Suffering premiere the title track of their impending new EP "Rotting Sanctum", which will land in stores this coming fall via RealityFade. The international trio consists of Chris Mathis (Defleshed and Gutted), on guitars and vocals, Lord Marco (Rings of Saturn, Six Feet Under, ex-Braindrill) on drums, and Kristian Jablonický on bass.

Check out now "Rotting Sanctum" below.