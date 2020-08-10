Kataklysm Posts Second Trailer For New Album "Unconquered"
Band Photo: Kataklysm (?)
Canadian melodic death metal heavyweights Kataklysm announced their 14th full-length studio album, "Unconquered," will be unleashed on September 25th via Nuclear Blast Records.
Today, the band releases the second album trailer discussing the artwork. Watch as Maurizio details the process of working with Blake Armstrong to bring the "Heart Beast" back to life below.
Maurizio comments, "The artwork represents the record; it's a rebirth in a very positive way even after all these years. Hope you enjoy 'Unconquered.'"
