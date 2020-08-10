Interview

Volcanova Members Discuss Debut Album "Radical Waves," Filming Videos During Lockdown And More

Given it's frosty climate and heritage, the Nordic countries have always been a perfect place for metal music to be born and thrive. Over the past thirty years, the world has witnessed the rise of Swedish death metal, Norwegian black metal and Finnish symphonic metal, but now it's their cultural neighbours Iceland who are beginning to grow and make their own claim to be a new home of rock and metal of all kinds. In this sparsely populated nation, bands are signing with bigger labels and attracting a global audience, the ears of which are soon to be treated to the stoner metal/desert rock sound of Volcanova.

Forming in 2014, Volcanova, from the capital city of Reykjavík, are now less than two weeks away from the release of their debut album, "Radical Waves," which will appropriately reach shores on August 21st through The Sign Records. Iceland may not be the country one would expect the sounds of the American deserts to reach, but the trio have a brilliant take on the genre and could very well become one of their home country's most beloved bands in just a few years.

To find out more about the album and the band, I spoke with frontman Samúel Ásgeirsson and bass player Þorsteinn Árnason to discuss the record, as well as the vibrant artwork which adorns the front cover, the hilarious music videos for "Sushi Sam" & "Super Duper Van" and much more. You can listen to the interview in full below.