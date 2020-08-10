"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Leaves Eyes Posts "Viking Spirit" Documentary Teaser Online

posted Aug 10, 2020 at 11:03 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

German symphonic metal outfit Leaves Eyes has posted a new teaser video online, giving a glimpse into the upcoming documentary, "Viking Spirit." The video also contains new music from the band, which will appear on their forthcoming new album, "The Last Viking," scheduled to be released through AFM Records on October 23rd. You can check out the clip below.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Leaves Eyes Posts Documentary Teaser Online"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 