Leaves Eyes Posts "Viking Spirit" Documentary Teaser Online
German symphonic metal outfit Leaves Eyes has posted a new teaser video online, giving a glimpse into the upcoming documentary, "Viking Spirit." The video also contains new music from the band, which will appear on their forthcoming new album, "The Last Viking," scheduled to be released through AFM Records on October 23rd. You can check out the clip below.
