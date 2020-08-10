Legendary Producer Martin Birch, Known For His Work With Iron Maiden And Deep Purple, Passes Away

Band Photo: Iron Maiden (?)

Martin Birch, the legendary producer best known for his work with Iron Maiden from 1981 to 1992, as well as Black Sabbath's first two albums with Ronnie James Dio, has sadly died at the age of seventy two. Birch also worked with such bands as Deep Purple, Blue Oyster Cult, Fleetwood Mac, Rainbow and Whitesnake, with whom he worked with from 1978 to 1984.

Whitesnake vocalist David Coverdale paid tribute to Birch, saying: "It is with a very heavy heart I've just had verified my very dear friend and producer Martin Birch has passed away.

"Martin was a huge part of my life...helping me from the first time we met through until Slide It In... My thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and fans... Broken heart."

Other notable people who led tributes included Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler, who said: "Really sad to hear of the passing of Martin Birch. Brilliant producer. Had the pleasure of working with him on the Black Sabbath albums Heaven And Hell and Mob Rules. Condolensces to Vera and family."

While Wendy Dio added: "My thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Vera and his daughter Haley. He was a genius producer and a very dear friend of Ronnie’s (James Dio). May he RIP."