Mayhem Reschedules European Tour Dates With Mortiis
Norwegian black metal legends Mayhem has revealed the rescheduled European tour dates for the Northern Ritual Tour MMXXI with special guest Mortiis.
The band comments: "It is unfortunate yet neither surprising nor avoidable that the European tour that was to take place this fall will have to be postponed. These are uncertain times, to say the least, yet everyone is doing everything they can to get Mayhem back on the road. The 2020 tour is hereby moved to February/March of 2021, and we sincerely hope that this will be sufficient. Time will tell!"
The tour dates are as follows:
February
27 - Bergen, Norway - USF Vertet *
March
1 - Trondheim, Norway - Verkstedhallen *
2 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller *
3 - Stavanger, Norway - Folken *
4 - Drammen, Norway - Union Scene *
5 - Hamar, Norway - Gregers *
6 - Norrköping, Sweden - Arbis
7 - TBA
8 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
9 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
10 - Kosice, Slovakia - Collosseum
11 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
12 - Brasov, Romania - Kruhnen Musik Hall
13 - Skopje, Macedonia - MKC
15 - Thessaloniki (GR) - Principal Club Theater
16 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Live Music Club
18 - Bari, Italy - Demode Club
19 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club
20 - Parma, Italy - Campus Industry
21 - Audincourt, France - Moloco
22 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
23 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2
24 - Belfast, UK - Limelight
25 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy
26 - Glasgow, UK - Slay
27 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece
28 - London, UK - Islington Academy
30 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom
31 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
April
1 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13
2 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof St. Pa
3 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall
4 - Oslo, Norway - Inferno Festival *
* without Mortiis
