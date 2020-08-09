Omega Diatribe Posts New Music Video "Mirror Neuron" Online

Hungarian groove metal outfit Omega Diatribe has posted a new music video online for the song, "Mirror Neuron." You can check it out below. The song is set to appear on their upcoming fourth album, "Metanoia," which will be released in September.

"'Mirror Neuron' is a hard hitting energy overdose which runs through your spine up to your pineal gland," explains the band. "If you want to get rid of all your negative energy and frustration, hit the play button and sing the words of 'Mirror Neuron'."

The guys are telling their true feelings about society right now with no compromise! The song has a unique structure with a heart-braking end. As they put it: "Making music is a part of our healing process, our songs are very therapeutic, and if it works for us it may be a help for others too".

Metanoia will be released in Europe and The UK on September 4th, and in Japan and North America on September 11th via Metal Scrap Records.

Tracklisting:

1. You Can't Save Me

2. Grinder Of Self

3. Parallel

4. Death Touch

5. Isolation

6. Global Fire

7. Metanoia

8. Mirror Neuron

9. Coronal Mass Ejection

10. Long