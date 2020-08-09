Mur Premiere New Stand-Alone Single "Black Core"
French black metal band Mur premiere a new stand-alone single titled "Black Core", out now through Les Acteurs de L’Ombre Productions.
Check out now "Black Core" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Countless Skies Premiere New Single "Summit"
- Next Article:
Omega Diatribe Posts New Music Video Online
0 Comments on "Mur Premiere New Stand-Alone Single 'Black Core'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.