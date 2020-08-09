Countless Skies Premiere New Single "Summit" From Upcoming New Album "Glow"
UK’s melodic death metal outfit Countless Skies premiere a new single by the name of "Summit", taken from their impending new second album "Glow", which will be released by Willowtip on November 4th.
Check out now "Summit" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Evaporated Sores Premiere New Song
- Next Article:
Mur Premiere New Stand-Alone Single 'Black Core'
0 Comments on "Countless Skies Premiere New Single 'Summit'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.