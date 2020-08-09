Evaporated Sores (Filtheater, Calques, Maltheist, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Regurgitated Existence" From Upcoming New Album "Ulcerous Dimensions"
Evaporated Sores (Filtheater, Calques, Maltheist, etc.) premiere a new song entitled "Regurgitated Existence", taken from their upcoming new album "Ulcerous Dimensions". Sentient Ruin will release the record on September 3rd.
Check out now "Regurgitated Existence" below.
