Evaporated Sores (Filtheater, Calques, Maltheist, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Regurgitated Existence" From Upcoming New Album "Ulcerous Dimensions"

Evaporated Sores (Filtheater, Calques, Maltheist, etc.) premiere a new song entitled "Regurgitated Existence", taken from their upcoming new album "Ulcerous Dimensions". Sentient Ruin will release the record on September 3rd.

Check out now "Regurgitated Existence" below.



