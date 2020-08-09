Headline News

Former Agnostic Front Bassist Alan Peters Dead

Agnostic Front announce the passing of their ex-bassist Alan Peters, who performed with the group for several years in the late 1980s. Say the band in a post on their Facebook site:

“Today was a very sad day. We lost a solid a brother, a good friend, and a past bandmate who was part of the magic and making of our Liberty And Justice For… LP. Alan Peters is no longer with us. We would often see each other here and there mostly in Dallas. Last time he didn’t make the show and we figured we’d catch him a few months later. Sadly that never happened. Our deepest condolences for the Peters family. Alan had deep roots in the Pitsburgh scene and NYHC scene. Rest In Peace my brother, you will not be forgotten…”