The Merciless Concept Premiere New Song "Ruin" - Featuring Ex-Suffocation Frontman Frank Mullen

Long Island, NY-based death metal band The Merciless Concept premiere a new song titled "Ruin", taken from their impending new album "Sessions of Pain", which will be out in stores this fall. The track is featuring ex-Suffocation frontman Frank Mullen on guest vocals.

Check out now "Ruin" below.