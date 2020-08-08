The Merciless Concept Premiere New Song "Ruin" - Featuring Ex-Suffocation Frontman Frank Mullen
Long Island, NY-based death metal band The Merciless Concept premiere a new song titled "Ruin", taken from their impending new album "Sessions of Pain", which will be out in stores this fall. The track is featuring ex-Suffocation frontman Frank Mullen on guest vocals.
Check out now "Ruin" below.
