Krallice Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Mass Cathexis"
Krallice premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Mass Cathexis", which was released August 07th. Gilead Media will be releasing a vinyl pressing of the record at a later date.
Check out now "Mass Cathexis" in its entirety via YouTube below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Skeletal Remains Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
The Merciless Concept Premiere New Song "Ruin"
0 Comments on "Krallice Premiere Full-Album Stream Of New Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.