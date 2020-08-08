Skeletal Remains Premiere New Song & Music Video “Congregation Of Flesh”
A new official music video has premiered for the new Skeletal Remains single “Congregation Of Flesh“. That track is taken from the group’s new record “The Entombment Of Chaos“ which will land in stores on September 11th via Century Media.
Speaking of the track, the band’s frontman Chris Monroy commented:
“We gave this song to our director, Dillon Vaughn, and let him have a little fun with the narrative of the video, putting his own twist on the lyrical theme. It depicts a small cult giving a sacrificial offering to their verminous god in hopes of bringing forth the physical form of whom they praise. Big thanks to Anthony Vasquez, Max Ouweelen, and Harley Barden, who offered their time to help out and a special thanks to
