Repentance (Stuck Mojo, ex-Broken Hope, Etc.) Premiere New Song "God For A Day" From Upcoming Debut Album
Repentance (Stuck Mojo, ex-Broken Hope, etc.) announce a September 25th release date for their debut album, “God For A Day“. The effort will be out through Art Is War Records/Intercept Music and its title track can be streamed below .
Comments guitarist Shaun Glass:
“The band’s sound is definitely very aggressive, pummeling metal and we can’t wait to share some music with everyone soon. Everyone is bringing their own style to the table and the uniqueness of each is helping to shape our sound. We’re creating a style that we enjoy ourselves first and foremost.”
