Interview
Ingested Frontman Discusses New Album "Where Only Gods May Tread," Collaborating With Crowbar's Kirk Windstein And The Global Pandemic
It's a brutal time across the world right now and to paraphrase an old saying: Brutal conditions require brutal solutions. In seven days time (August 14th,) one of Britain's premier death metal bands Ingested will be unleashing their latest burnt offering, "Where Only Gods May Tread" through Unique Leader Records. The fifth full length from the Mancunian metallers has already got people talking with its visceral singles and eye catching artwork and the end result promises to be every bit as devastating as Ingested's previous outings.
This week, I had the pleasure of speaking with Ingested vocalist Jase Evans about the album, working with renowned artist Dan Seagrave, how Crowbar frontman Kirk Windstein came to appear on the record and how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the band. You can watch the interview in full below.
Ollie Hynes has been a writer for Metal Underground.com since 2007 and a metal fan since 2001, going as far as to travel to other countries and continents for metal gigs.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Heathen Shares New Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Finntroll Posts New Animated Video Online
0 Comments on "Ingested Frontman Discusses New Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.