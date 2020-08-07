Interview

Ingested Frontman Discusses New Album "Where Only Gods May Tread," Collaborating With Crowbar's Kirk Windstein And The Global Pandemic

It's a brutal time across the world right now and to paraphrase an old saying: Brutal conditions require brutal solutions. In seven days time (August 14th,) one of Britain's premier death metal bands Ingested will be unleashing their latest burnt offering, "Where Only Gods May Tread" through Unique Leader Records. The fifth full length from the Mancunian metallers has already got people talking with its visceral singles and eye catching artwork and the end result promises to be every bit as devastating as Ingested's previous outings.

This week, I had the pleasure of speaking with Ingested vocalist Jase Evans about the album, working with renowned artist Dan Seagrave, how Crowbar frontman Kirk Windstein came to appear on the record and how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the band. You can watch the interview in full below.