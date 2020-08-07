Heathen Shares New Lyric Video "Empre Of The Blind"

Band Photo: Heathen (?)

Bay Area thrash legends Heathen recently revealed their fourth studio album entitled, "Empire of the Blind," will be released on September 18th via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band released the second single, the title track "Empire Of The Blind." Watch the lyric video below.

Heathen comments, "We are very proud to announce the second single, title track from our new album Empire of the Blind! This song refers to the ongoing manipulation of people through political and social propaganda in the mass media. Behold the rising empire!"

"Empire Of the Blind" will be available in the UK in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- CD + Patch Bundle

- Vinyl (Black) (Red - Limited Edition) (Orange w/ Red Splatter - Limited Edition)

"Empire of the Blind" was for the most part engineered, produced, mixed, and mastered by Christopher “Zeuss” Harris at Planet Z Studios. Additional details - rhythm guitars, etc. - were put to digital 'tape' by Kragen Lum at SubLevel Studio in Little Rock, AR. The album features guest appearances by Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer), Rick Hunolt (ex-Exodus) and Doug Piercy (ex-Heathen). The cover artwork Empire of the Blind was handled by renowned artist Travis Smith (Overkill, Exhorder).

"Empire Of The Blind" tracklisting:

1. This Rotting Sphere

2. The Blight

3. Empire Of The Blind

4. Dead And Gone

5. Sun In My Hand

6. Blood To Be Let

7. In Black

8. Shrine Of Apathy

9. Devour

10. A Fine Red Mist

11. The Gods Divide

12. Monument To Ruin