The Hirsch Effekt has today released a new music video for the song, "Deklaration." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's latest album, "Kollaps," which is out now through Long Branch Records.

The band comment: ""Many of the riffs in 'Dekalration' were written by Moritz. Funnily, all three members in the band have different opinions on how hard it's to master the playability of the song. The rhythmic pattern for the Meshuggah-esque part that can be heard shortly before the second chorus already existed already way back when writing Eskapist. It never made it on the album though. The lyrics were written partially in April of last year but only finished much later due to creative interruptions. Some of the lyrics had to be reformed and rewritten because of complications that came along with the usage of quotes and the rightful way of dealing with the subject."

The trio’s fifth album Kollaps encounters everyday madness with elaborate counterpoints and ludicrous lyric lines. Following the release of last album "Eskapist" (2017), which charted #21 on the German album charts, and formidable shows at Wacken Open Air, Full Force Festival and as recent headliners at the renowned Euroblast Festival, The Hirsch Effekt have now spawned their new ogre.