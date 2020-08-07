Lutharö Posts New Music Video "Blood Lightning" Online

Canada's Lutharö unleashed their sophomore EP "Wings of Agony" this past March. More innovative and imaginative than their debut EP "Unleash The Beast", Lutharö stepped out of their comfort zone for "Wings of Agony." Their catchy riffs, blazing solos, and vocals ranging from vicious growls to cleans are sure to send a chill down your spine, making them a well-rounded powerhouse of a band that brings beauty, aggression, and skill to the genre.

Today, the band is ready to share their latest music video for fan favourite "Blood Lightning."

The band explains the video and track:

"The song 'Blood Lightning' is about having such an extreme passion for something so much so that it sets your soul on fire, for better or for worse. It is the endless struggle of putting your blood, sweat, and tears into something and receiving next to nothing in return. However, when you do catch a glimpse of your progress, it is enough to keep pushing forward even when you are constantly being beaten down and put to war. The music video for 'Blood Lightning' showcases all of the physical, emotional, financial, etc. Hard work that is put into pursuing your dreams in music. The shots taken to look like the set of a video shoot are meant to resemble the business aspect/ behind the scenes work of being a musician, but also the high of performing live and seeing your visions come to life. While the single shots of each member in the middle of a storm are meant to display the emotional sacrifices and hardships that each individual goes through."