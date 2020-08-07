Khemmis Releases Alice In Chains Cover "Down In A Hole"
Today, Magnetic Eye is proud to present the first single from "Dirt [Redux]". Colorado-based doom metal quartet Khemmis chose 'Down In A Hole', originally the fourth track on Alice In Chains' 1992 classic, of which guitarist and singer Ben Hutcherson says:
"??'???? ?????????? ???????? ???????? ?????????? ?? ???????????????????? ???????????? ?????? ???????? ???????? ???? ???? ?????????? ??????????. ???????? ???? ???????? ?????????????????? ???????? ?????? ?????????????????????? ???? ?????????? ???? ???????????????? ???????? ???????? ?????? ???? ???? ???????????????? ??????????, ?? ?????????????? ?? ???????????? ?????? ???????? ?????? ???? ???? ???????????? ????????. ????'?? ???? ?????????? ???? ???????? ???????? ?? ???????????????? ?????????? ???? ?????????? ?????? ?????????????????? ???? ?????????????? ?????? ???????????????? ???????? ???? ???????? ????????. ???? ???????? ???? ???????????? ???? ???????? ???????? ???? ?????????? ???? ?????? ????????, ???????????????????????? ?????? ????????????, ?????? ???????? ???? ???????? ???????????? ???? ???????? ???? ?????? ??????. ?????????? ???? ???????????? ?????? ???????? ???????? ?????? ???? ?????? ???????? ?????????????????? ?????????? ???? ???? ????????. ???????????? ????????'???? (????????????????????????????) ???????????????????? ???????? ?????? ?????????????? ???????????? ??????????, ?????????? ?????????? ?????????????? ?? ???????????????? ???????? ????????, ?????? ????, ????????'?? ?????????????? ?????? ?????? ?????????? ?????????? ???? ???????? ?????????? ??????????. '????????' ??????, ?????? ??????????????, ?? ???????????????? ?????????? ???? ?????????????????? ???????????? ???????? ???????????????????? ??????????????????????, ?????? "???????? ???? ?? ????????" ?????? ?????? ???? ?????? ?????????? ?????????? ?? ?????????????? ???? ???????? ???? ???? ??????'?? ?????? ???????????????? ???????????????? ???????????? ???????? ???? '98 ???? '99. ?????? ???????? ???????? ?? ???????? ???????? ???????? ?????????? ???? ????????, ???? ?????? ????????????, ???? ???? ???????????????? ???????????? ???? ???? ?? ?????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????? ???? ?? ?????????????????? ???? ?????? ?????????? ???? ???????? ?????????? ???????? ???????? ?????????????? ????????????????."
The latest volume in Magnetic Eye’s "Redux" Series revisits one of the milestones of the grunge era, in which an array of artists from across the doom and stoner metal underground re-imagine Alice in Chains’ nightmare of drug-seeking impulses and inner darkness, "Dirt". Comparisons between grunge and the development of sludgy stoner metal can be traced most clearly to this album, a milestone that cemented the cultural shift from vapid early 90s hair metal into something more raw, grimey and real as the preeminent style of popular heavy music.
Dirt [Redux] track list:
1. Thou - Them Bones
2. Low Flying Hawks - Dam That River
3. High Priest - Rain When I Die
4. Khemmis - Down in a Hole
5. These Beasts - Sickman
6. Howling Giant - Rooster
7. Forming The Void - Junkhead
8. Somnuri - Dirt
9. Backwoods Payback - God Smack
10. Black Electric - Iron Gland
11. - (16) - - Hate to Feel
12. Vokonis - Angry Chair
13. The Otolith - Would?
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Benediction Reveals New Album Details
- Next Article:
Pestilence Begins Recording New Album
0 Comments on "Khemmis Releases Alice In Chains Cover"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.