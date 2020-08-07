Khemmis Releases Alice In Chains Cover "Down In A Hole"

Today, Magnetic Eye is proud to present the first single from "Dirt [Redux]". Colorado-based doom metal quartet Khemmis chose 'Down In A Hole', originally the fourth track on Alice In Chains' 1992 classic, of which guitarist and singer Ben Hutcherson says:

"??'???? ?????????? ???????? ???????? ?????????? ?? ???????????????????? ???????????? ?????? ???????? ???????? ???? ???? ?????????? ??????????. ???????? ???? ???????? ?????????????????? ???????? ?????? ?????????????????????? ???? ?????????? ???? ???????????????? ???????? ???????? ?????? ???? ???? ???????????????? ??????????, ?? ?????????????? ?? ???????????? ?????? ???????? ?????? ???? ???? ???????????? ????????. ????'?? ???? ?????????? ???? ???????? ???????? ?? ???????????????? ?????????? ???? ?????????? ?????? ?????????????????? ???? ?????????????? ?????? ???????????????? ???????? ???? ???????? ????????. ???? ???????? ???? ???????????? ???? ???????? ???????? ???? ?????????? ???? ?????? ????????, ???????????????????????? ?????? ????????????, ?????? ???????? ???? ???????? ???????????? ???? ???????? ???? ?????? ??????. ?????????? ???? ???????????? ?????? ???????? ???????? ?????? ???? ?????? ???????? ?????????????????? ?????????? ???? ???? ????????. ???????????? ????????'???? (????????????????????????????) ???????????????????? ???????? ?????? ?????????????? ???????????? ??????????, ?????????? ?????????? ?????????????? ?? ???????????????? ???????? ????????, ?????? ????, ????????'?? ?????????????? ?????? ?????? ?????????? ?????????? ???? ???????? ?????????? ??????????. '????????' ??????, ?????? ??????????????, ?? ???????????????? ?????????? ???? ?????????????????? ???????????? ???????? ???????????????????? ??????????????????????, ?????? "???????? ???? ?? ????????" ?????? ?????? ???? ?????? ?????????? ?????????? ?? ?????????????? ???? ???????? ???? ???? ??????'?? ?????? ???????????????? ???????????????? ???????????? ???????? ???? '98 ???? '99. ?????? ???????? ???????? ?? ???????? ???????? ???????? ?????????? ???? ????????, ???? ?????? ????????????, ???? ???? ???????????????? ???????????? ???? ???? ?? ?????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????? ???? ?? ?????????????????? ???? ?????? ?????????? ???? ???????? ?????????? ???????? ???????? ?????????????? ????????????????."

The latest volume in Magnetic Eye’s "Redux" Series revisits one of the milestones of the grunge era, in which an array of artists from across the doom and stoner metal underground re-imagine Alice in Chains’ nightmare of drug-seeking impulses and inner darkness, "Dirt". Comparisons between grunge and the development of sludgy stoner metal can be traced most clearly to this album, a milestone that cemented the cultural shift from vapid early 90s hair metal into something more raw, grimey and real as the preeminent style of popular heavy music.

Dirt [Redux] track list:

1. Thou - Them Bones

2. Low Flying Hawks - Dam That River

3. High Priest - Rain When I Die

4. Khemmis - Down in a Hole

5. These Beasts - Sickman

6. Howling Giant - Rooster

7. Forming The Void - Junkhead

8. Somnuri - Dirt

9. Backwoods Payback - God Smack

10. Black Electric - Iron Gland

11. - (16) - - Hate to Feel

12. Vokonis - Angry Chair

13. The Otolith - Would?