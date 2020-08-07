Benediction Reveals New Album "Scriptures" Details; Posts New Music Video "Rabid Carnality" Online

Benediction are without a doubt one of the few remaining originals in the death metal scene and have achieved legendary status through their output over the years. Still, today, they love what they do and always do their job without compromise - both on record and on stage. After more than 30 years in the business and 12 years since their last album "Killing Music," Benediction are now back with one of their best releases yet as they retain their seat in the pantheon of death metal. The first single/video "Rabid Carnality" can be streamed everywhere from today and alongside it is the kick-off for the presale of the new album "Scriptures" (produced by Scott Atkins at Grindstone Studio in England). It will be released digitally, on CD and in various vinyl formats on October 16th.

The new album "Scriptures" sounds 100% like Benediction: they blend death metal with a "fuck-off punk rock attitude", heavy metal riffing and a groove that hardly any other band can capture. Dave Ingram's signature growl and powerful lyrics enhance the tonal framework that makes their sound so distinctly Benediction. As usual the tracks vary from slow and heavy to fast and intense, from shorter, in your face rippers to crushing monoliths.

The artwork fits perfectly to Benediction and awakens and will resonate with any devoted Old School Death Metal fan. It was created by Birmingham artist Simon Harris and is reminiscent of the iconic artwork of their early output. There's no doubt that it will fit in perfectly to every vinyl collection next to "Subconscious Terror," "The Grand Leveler" or "Transcend The Rubicon."

All in all, "Scriptures" is an album of bare bones death metal, where everything is just as it should be. A jewel in the catalogue of a band that has been present from the very beginning and, in line with one of their most classic songs "We Bow To None," has always remained true to themselves and their fans.

Tracklisting:

1. Iterations Of I

2. Scriptures In Scarlet

3. The Crooked Man

4. Stormcrow

5. Progenitors Of A New Paradigm

6. Rabid Carnality

7. In Our Hands, The Scars

8. Tear Off These Wings

9. Embrace The Kill

10. Neverwhen

11. The Blight At The End

12. We Are Legion