Desolator Posts New Song "The Great Law Of The Dead" Online Featuring Nile's Karl Sanders
Swedish death metal outfit Desolator has uploaded a new song entitled, "The Great Law Of The Dead." You can check it out below. The track boasts a guest appearance from Nile guitarist/vocalist Karl Sanders and is taken from the group's forthcoming new album, "Sermon Of Apathy," which will be released on September 4th through Black Lion Records.
Desolator comments: "‘The Great Law Of The Dead’ is the album’s closing track, an almost nine-minute dive into Lovecraftian horror, featuring an awesome guest solo by Nile’s Karl Sanders. It’s one of Desolator’s most ambitious tracks so far, and it’s an honor to have one of our musical idols play on it."
