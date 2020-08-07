Elderseer Premiere New Music Video For "Bind Us As One"
British pagan doom band Elderseer premiere a new music video for "Bind Us As One", taken from their new EP of the same name. Credits for the video go to John Cartwright (editing and production), Michal ‘Mick666’ Lipinski (live filming), and Amadeus Erecshyrinol (live filming).
