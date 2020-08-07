Misery Signals Premiere New Song & Music Video “Sunlifter”

Misery Signals premiere a new official music video for their new single “Sunlifter“. Today, August 07th, will see the release of the group’s first album in 7 years. Named “Ultraviolet“ that outing also marks their first with vocalist Jesse Zaraska since Misery Signals' 2004 debut release, “Of Malice And The Magnum Heart“.

Tells guitarist Ryan Morgan of this track:

“Jesse has this really clear voice, and even in his most vicious screaming the vulnerability gets through first. People will hear the record and there won’t be any need for decoding the emotional content. ‘Sunlifter‘ was the first song we wrote for the record and it set the tone thematically for the lyrics on the album, which came to be about ambition and striving and all the parts of ourselves that are in contradiction with each other.

There is a lot of playing back and forth between the drums and the strings. There is a rhythm theme throughout the whole song, and when it disappears from the guitars, my brother keeps it pulsing on the kick drum. He’s such an impressive drummer on a technical level and obviously he has great moments of flash, but I don’t know if people realize the amount of deep writing Branden is doing.

I think a lot of people miss layers of details he’s putting in. It’s one of my favorite things about the band, and ‘Sunlifter‘ is a great example of it. There are fully formed riffs on the drums, it’s like the drumming for the song could stand alone as its own complete song.”