Fit For A King Premiere New Single “Locked (In My Head)”
A new Fit For A King track entitled “Locked (In My Head)” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. The single appears on the group’s sixth full-length “The Path“, which Solid State Records have slated for a September 18th release.
