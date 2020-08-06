Carnation Releases New Music Video "Iron Discipline"
Belgian death metal outfit Carnation has uploaded a new music video for the song, "Iron Discipline." You can check it out below. The song is featured on the band's forthcoming new album, "Where Death Lies," which is scheduled to be released on September 18th through Season Of Mist.
Frontman Simon Duson comments: " "With 'Iron Discipline,' we unleash our second creation from the upcoming 'Where Death Lies' full-length. 'Iron Discipline' is the opening track of the album, and it takes you straight into the action. It showcases some of the most groove-oriented parts on the record, culminating into a piece that is bursting with power and heaviness. Older fans of the band should definitely find what they are looking for on this track.'Where Death Lies' in its entirety contains quite some variance. It is the result of our effort to write a balanced record with elements that both defined and refined Carnation. We hope this second step towards the release has peaked your interest even more."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Spellbook Reveals New Album Details
- Next Article:
Fit For A King Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Carnation Releases New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.