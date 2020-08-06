Carnation Releases New Music Video "Iron Discipline"

Belgian death metal outfit Carnation has uploaded a new music video for the song, "Iron Discipline." You can check it out below. The song is featured on the band's forthcoming new album, "Where Death Lies," which is scheduled to be released on September 18th through Season Of Mist.

Frontman Simon Duson comments: " "With 'Iron Discipline,' we unleash our second creation from the upcoming 'Where Death Lies' full-length. 'Iron Discipline' is the opening track of the album, and it takes you straight into the action. It showcases some of the most groove-oriented parts on the record, culminating into a piece that is bursting with power and heaviness. Older fans of the band should definitely find what they are looking for on this track.'Where Death Lies' in its entirety contains quite some variance. It is the result of our effort to write a balanced record with elements that both defined and refined Carnation. We hope this second step towards the release has peaked your interest even more."