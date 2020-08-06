Concrete Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Free Us From Existence"

Concrete premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Free Us From Existence", which will be out in stores August 7 via Irish Voodoo Records and Black Voodoo Records. The record was produced, engineered, and mixed by Shane Frisby and Pete Rutcho of The Brick Hit House (Revocation, Bury Your Dead).

Check out now "Free Us From Existence" in its entirety below.



