Gojira Premiere New Single & Animated Music Video “Another World”

Gojira premiere a new standalone single and animated music video titled “Another World“ streaming via YouTube below. It is Gojira's first new music since their Grammy nominated 2016 record “Magma“. The video was prduced by Maxime Tiberghien & Sylvain Favre.

Comments singer Joe Duplantier :

“It is with great excitement that we’re presenting our new track ‘Another World.’ Ferdinand Magellan once said: ‘It is with an iron will that we’ll embark on the most daring of all endeavors, to meet the shadowy future without fear and conquer the unknown.’ Is humanity doomed, or will we survive nature’s wrath? Take a glimpse into our shadowy future by watching our take on 1968’s Planet Of The Apes… Another World!”