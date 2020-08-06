Gojira Premiere New Single & Animated Music Video “Another World”
Gojira premiere a new standalone single and animated music video titled “Another World“ streaming via YouTube below. It is Gojira's first new music since their Grammy nominated 2016 record “Magma“. The video was prduced by Maxime Tiberghien & Sylvain Favre.
Comments singer Joe Duplantier :
“It is with great excitement that we’re presenting our new track ‘Another World.’ Ferdinand Magellan once said: ‘It is with an iron will that we’ll embark on the most daring of all endeavors, to meet the shadowy future without fear and conquer the unknown.’ Is humanity doomed, or will we survive nature’s wrath? Take a glimpse into our shadowy future by watching our take on 1968’s Planet Of The Apes… Another World!”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Vitriol Premiere New Music Video For "Hive Lungs"
- Next Article:
Exitium Sui Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Gojira Premiere New Single & Animated Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.