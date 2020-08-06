Vitriol Premiere New Music Video For “Hive Lungs”

Vitriol premiere a new music video for “Hive Lungs” taken from their latest album “To Bathe From The Throat Of Cowardice“. Live footage was recorded during the group’s 2019 tour with Cattle Decapitation.

Comments guitarist Kyle Rasmussen:

“‘Hive Lungs‘ is a song that really came to life when we began to perform it live. James (the director) did a wonderful job capturing the energy we had been experiencing during that song night after night on stage. It is important to us that we have an authentic connection with our music while we play, and we wanted this video to demonstrate that.

‘To Bathe From The Throat Of Cowardice‘, for all its intensity, has many different intentions for the listener. We are excited to explore those colors as we continue to support of the album.”