Space Of Variations Uploads New Animated Video "Room 57"

With their latest EP "XXXXX," released via Napalm Records earlier this year, modern metal sensation Space Of Variations have proven that they are no longer an underground band and won’t fly under the radar. Today, the Ukrainian powerhouse takes it one step further and showcases their new animated work for the "XXXXX" EP track "Room 57."

With their newest offering, Space Of Variations underlines the pure passion for their sonically-palpable creativity and artful audio-visuals. Filming and directing most of their own videos wasn’t enough – the cartoon-inspired music video is made from more than three thousand images hand-painted by guitarist/vocalist Alex, with post-production by drummer Tima, himself. "Room 57" offers an artistic place of expression for the characters of their own universe.

Space Of Variations on "Room 57":

“During these hard times when it seems the whole world is going crazy, we as a band have found ourselves in not the best position. Tours and festivals got canceled. We could not even shoot a video without violating quarantine. Then we remembered the old idea of creating a hand-drawn animation. We started looking for someone to bring our ideas to life. Yet, it did not take long to realize that we were the ones to do it best. Our guitarist/vocalist Alex took on the whole animation part, while our drummer Tima was all about post-production. The truth was born in meetings and discussions."

The music video itself mirrors a whole enigma filled with metaphors, elaborate images and symbolism. Fall into a rabbit hole with Space Of Variations and meet them behind closed doors.