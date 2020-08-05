Cruachan Reveals New Violinist Audrey Trainor
Following the recent news that Irish folk metal legends Cruachan have parted company with multi instrumentalist John Ryan and guitarist Kieran Ball, the band has begun the rebuilding process by announcing the recruitment of violinist Audrey Trainor. A statement posted on the band's official Facebook reads as follows:
"Please welcome Audrey Trainor to Cruachan!
"Audrey is a classically trained violin player who also plays a lot of folk and traditional music. She's also been teaching violin for a long time. We're delighted to welcome a musician of this calibre into Cruachan and can't wait to see what beautiful music we will make together.
"Stay tuned for more new member updates in the coming days and weeks. This is a really exciting time for Cruachan."
Cruachan's latest album, "Nine Years Of Blood," was released in 2018 through Trollzorn Records. In January of this, frontman Keith Fay spoke with Metal Underground on board the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, which you can see below.
