Jinjer To Play Select Shows In Germany And Switzerland In September

Your favorite heavy hitting Ukrainian modern metal juggernatus JINJER recently streamed their ferocious sold out Melbourne, Australia performance - originally filmed on March 5, 2020 - exclusively at www.knotfest.com. The show had never been released in its entirety and was one of Jinjer's last performances before the global Covid-19 lock down.

Today, coinciding with the recent fourth anniversary of their ground breaking Napalm Records debut, King Of Everything, the band announces a handful of select shows in Germany and Switzerland taking place in less than two months from now.

Commented the band: "As a band we have always pushed 100% to get our music out to you and we feel like this is a chance to get back to some sort of normality this year … it's end of Summer and right before the Fall, with many successful shows played in both countries the last few months. If there is any way to safely perform again - for us and for you - WE MUST TAKE THE CHANCE! Tickets are very limited and all shows will follow local governmental Safety and Social Distancing guidelines … See you very soon!"

Jinjer live 2020:

17.09.20 DE - Munich / Backstage Werk

18.09.20 CH - Aarburg / Musigburg

19.09.20 CH - Wetzikon / Hall Of Fame

21.09.20 DE - Mönchengladbach / Strandkorb Open Air