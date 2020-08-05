Ignea Premiere New Music Video For "Jinnslammer" From Upcoming New Album "The Realms of Fire and Death"

Ukrainian melodic metal band Ignea premiere the official music video for "Jinnslammer", a song off of their new album "The Realms of Fire and Death". The record is a concept album with strong story-telling, metaphors, symbols, and is accompanied by a book of short tales incorporating the lyrics of each song. It is divided into three major parts, each consisting of 3 songs. Songs of each part are outlining a certain separate story, bringing the themes of fire and death from various perspectives.

Explains the band's frontwoman Helle Bogdanova:

"This is a pure call for revolution. According to the story, this song is the direct speech of the leader of the rebels. Ironically, this story was over before the revolution even started because this leader was working for the government. All the rebels were killed."



The location for the video shooting itself requires special attention — it’s a historical Soviet building located in Kyiv, Ukraine, and constructed according to Florian Yuryev's and Lev Novikov's project. Its conference hall located in the 'flying saucer' has unique acoustics and allows full-range reception of human voice and musical instruments in any part of it, without using any electric amplification at all. The suspended ceiling is concaved over the amphitheater, with its dome pointing inside the space. This configuration gave the hall its unique acoustics.



‘Yuryev designed the 'flying saucer' as a theatre of lights with an acoustically treated hall. However, the Communist Party and the KGB re-purposed the space to become a cinema and ordered to install socialist frescos instead of lighting fixtures,’ says Helle. ‘It was an incredible feeling to shoot a video about a revolution at the place where socialists literally had their meetings. I still remember walking the long dark corridors in the basements with metal archives (not that’s a word twist!) This ideology was flying in the air.’