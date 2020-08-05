My Death Belongs To You Premiere New Song "Your dark embrace" From Upcoming New Album "The world seems to be fading"

Swiss funeral doom / death metal unit My Death Belongs To You premiere a new song entitled "Your dark embrace". The song is off of the one-man band's impending new release "The world seems to be fading", which will be out in stores October 10 via Funere.

Check out now "Your dark embrace" below.

Says the project of the new outing:

"This new record will take you from spectral and latent ambiances to mammoth sonorous pounding of thousand strings. From oppressing aggressiveness through majestic lamentations and make you journey through a turmoil of power and mournfulness."