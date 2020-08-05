Fawn Limbs Premiere New Song "The Vermin Massif" From Upcoming New Album "Sleeper Vessels"
Fawn Limbs premiere a new song titled "The Vermin Massif", taken from their upcoming new album "Sleeper Vessels". The record will be out in stores September 18 on vinyl via Roman Numeral Records (U.S.) and through Wolves and Vibrancy Records (Europe). The CD will be available through the band and Dark Trail Records and the tape via Sludgelord Records.
Check out now "The Vermin Massif" below.
