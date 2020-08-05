Chrome Waves Premiere New Song "On the Precipice" From Upcoming New Album "Where We Live"

Midwest post-black metal outfit Chrome Waves premiere a new song entitled "On the Precipice", taken from their upcoming new album "Where We Live", which will be out in stores September 25, via Bandcamp.

Check out now "On the Precipice" below.

<a href="http://chromewaves.bandcamp.com/album/where-we-live">Where We Live by Chrome Waves</a>

Explains guitarist/vocalist James Benson:

“’On the Precipice’ was written right as the coronavirus epidemic was becoming a pandemic. A lot of what is written pertains to post-apocalypse America. Where do we go? How tribal do we become?

Adds bassist/vocalist Jeff Wilson:

’On the Precipice’ is a concise culmination of everything that James and I have been doing over the last year and a half or so with Chrome Waves. It’s a good bridge into the new record with everything you’d expect from the band up to this point giving a little bit of something old, something new and something that will eventually come to be.”