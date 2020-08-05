Horse Drawn Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Amongst Ghosts"

Ohio-based black metal duo Horse Drawn premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Amongst Ghosts", which was released August 4, 2020 via Bandcamp.

Check out now "Amongst Ghosts" in its entirety below.

<a href="http://hddm.bandcamp.com/album/amongst-ghosts">Amongst Ghosts by Horse Drawn</a>

Tells multi-instrumentalist Jonny Doyle:

“We’re not charging for this EP, so if you listen and like it, just share it with a friend. 2020 has been a dumpster fire and if you’re like us you’ve been sitting at home broke and angry, but it has given us the time to finally finish this recording, so we’re very excited to share this with everyone.”