Cult Of Lilith Posts New Music Video "Purple Tide" Online

On September 4, Iceland's Cult Of Lilith will release their debut full-length, "Mara," via Metal Blade Records. A frantic collision of death metal, prog, complex classical structures and more, Mara is a restless, constantly shifting collection that is as imaginative as it is compulsive. The album can be pre-ordered here.

A video for the new single, "Purple Tide" (directed by Dániel Puskás / Valhallartworks), can be seen below, featuring a guest keyboard solo by Lucy In Blue's Arnaldur Ingi Jónsson.

Cult Of Lilith's Mario Infantes Ávalos (vocals) comments: "'Purple Tide' is a hymn to justice. One that brings balance to our kind, gives rest to the afflicted, empowers them and beheads the tyrants. When justice fails, hope fades away in our hearts and leaves nothing but a thirst for vengeance. May all rapists meet the same fate as the wretched sailors in this video."