Interview

Dark Sarah Vocalist Heidi Parviainen Discusses New Album, "Grim," Music Videos And The Next Chapter Of The Band's Story

One of the wonderful things about metal music is how much freedom lyricists have. People can sing about political or social issues, create their own worlds and beings, share fond memories or wove their own tapestries to tell stories. There's been no shortage of bands who have made concept albums, but a band who dedicates themselves a particular story or character are much rarer.

Such is the case though, for Finland's Dark Sarah. Led by former Amberian Dawn vocalist Heidi Parviainen, the idea of the band was formed around the jilted bride Sarah, who would soon embark on a journey no one could see coming, least of all her. Now on to their fourth album, "Grim," the character of Sarah may seem to have finished her story, but the new protagonist, debuting on this record, may have closer ties to the band's back catalogue than initially thought.

To find out more about this amazing story, the history and future of the band and how Dark Sarah are coping with the global pandemic, I spoke with singer Heidi Parviainen earlier today. You can listen to the interview in full below.

To purchase tickets for the band's upcoming live streamed show (Friday August 7th), click here