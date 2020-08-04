Venomous Concept Posts New Lyric Video "Simian Flu" Online

Venomous Concept, the hardcore/grindcore supergroup featuring Kevin Sharp (Lock Up/ex Brutal Truth) and Shane Embury (Napalm Death/Brujeria/Lock Up,) has posted a new lyric video online for the song, "Simian Flu." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming fourth album, "Politics Versus The Erection," which is scheduled to be released through Season Of Mist on August 28th.