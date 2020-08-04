Exclusive
Zed Destructive Premiere New Song "Eternal Damnation" From Upcoming New Album "Corroded By Darkness"
Israeli death/black metal band Zed Destructive have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their new song "Eternal Damnation", taken from their impending new album "Corroded By Darkness". The outing will be co-released by Satanath Records' label-partner GrimmDistribution (Ukraine) and Wings Of Destruction (Russia) on August 31st.
Check out now "Eternal Damnation" below.
