Katavasia Premiere New Song "The Tyrant" From Upcoming New Album "Magnus Venator"
Greek black metal band Katavasia premiere a new song called "The Tyrant" off of their impending new album "Magnus Venator". The record will be out in stores September 4th on LP, CD, and cassette via Floga Records.
Check out now "The Tyrant" below.
