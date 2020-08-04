Recorruptor Premiere New Song "Moribund" From Upcoming New Album "The Funeral Corridor"

Lansing, Michigan-based death metal band Recorruptor premiere a new song entitled "Moribund", taken from their upcoming new album "The Funeral Corridor". The new full-length was recorded and mixed at Broken Monolith Studios and mastered by Rivers of Nihil guitarist Brody Uttley and is set for release on Friday, August 21st.

Check out now "Moribund" below.