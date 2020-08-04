Jinjer Premiere New Live Video For “Pisces” From ‘Wacken Open Air‘ 2019 Performance
A new official live music video of Jinjer playing their track “Pisces” at last year’s ‘Wacken Open Air‘ festival in Wacken, Germany has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below.
