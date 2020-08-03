Incantation Releases New Music Video "Entrails of the Hag Queen"

Death metal pioneers Incantation share the third single and official “Entrails of the Hag Queen” music video from their highly anticipated new album, "Sect of Vile Divinities," coming August 21st. Watch the Nader Sadek (Morbid Angel) directed video below.

For over 30 years Incantation has consistently remained one of the underground's most influential and respected artists in the genre. True to form, "Sect of Vile Divinities" sees the legendary band adhering to the ways of the old school, unleashing twisted, mangled, and utterly disgusting Death Metal once again.

A pitch-black mix of unrelenting Death Metal and imposing Funeral Doom, each track on "Sect of Vile Divinities" is a dirge dedicated to different ancient evils across various cultures. At a point where the world's most vile converge, tracks such as "Propitiation" see the band's driving riffs and pummeling drums crush the very foundations of religious zealotry, while standouts such as "Entrails of the Hag Queen" and "Fury's Manifesto" champion no-frills Death Metal in its purest form.

"Sect of Vile Divinities" is out August 21st on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records.